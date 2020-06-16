MERRIMAC — A pair of Proposition 2 1/2 overrides are headed for the ballot box next week after being approved at the Spring Town Meeting Monday night.
Monday night's town meeting took place outdoors at the Helen R. Donaghue School, where residents also faced two tax override questions.
The first Proposition 2 1/2 override authorized spending $190,000 to hire two additional full-time police officers.
Police Chief Eric Shears said his department regularly has only one officer working during an overnight shift and he would like to double that amount.
"This will cost the average homeowner in Merrimac about $88 a year in added property tax," Shears said. "In Merrimac, our people are our most important resource, as we work together in this community to keep all of our citizens safe."
Town Meeting overwhelming agreed with the chief's assessment and approved his request Monday night.
Another override for $250,000 for the Department of Public Works to conduct town-wide road repairs was also put before Town Meeting Monday night.
DPW director Bob Sinibaldi said the $250,000 was the "bare minimum" needed to keep ahead of crumbling roads.
"We have $11.5 million needed to get the roads throughout for the town of Merrimac up to an 80% grade," Sinibaldi said. "We hear in our office from a lot of people about the deplorable conditions of the roads that you live on. We are all very well aware of the conditions of the roads."
Town Meeting approved the $250,000 request.
Both overrides will also have to pass at the annual Town Election which will take place at the Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir School at 104 Church St., on Monday, June 22.
Monday's Town Meeting also approved a $17.6 million operating budget for fiscal 2021.
The Town's new operating budget represents a 10.8% increase over last year's $15.9 million allocation and accounts for the full debt of the new $6.5 million police station as well as the town's share of the debt for the incoming $146.3 million Pentucket Regional Middle/High School.
Voters at Monday night's Town Meeting also approved spending $160,500 to make repairs to town roadways; $285,000 for solid waste collection and disposal as well as recycling collection;$ 325,000 to purchase a new rescue vehicle for the Fire Department; $197,000 to purchase a six-wheel dump truck with plow for the DPW; $255,633 for Town Hall exterior repairs; and $57,000 to purchase and equip a new police cruiser.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
