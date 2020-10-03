NEWBURYPORT — The city budget was approved this week, but its effect on the tax rate won't be clear until later this fall, according to Councilor at-large Charles Tontar, who said COVID-19 may affect the city's ability to reduce the tax increase.
The City Council approved the fiscal 2021 budget on Tuesday after making $115,928 in cuts. The final budget had a general fund totaling $71.74 million, of which $32.07 million is designated as the School Department budget. The budget also includes $5.42 million for the water enterprise fund, $7.51 million for the sewer enterprise fund, and $465,249 for the harbormaster enterprise fund.
Tontar, who chairs the council's Committee on Budget and Finance, said the city cannot set the tax rate for fiscal 2021 until it receives the state-certified end-of-year statements from fiscal 2020, which will come in sometime in the coming weeks.
"When we get those, we'll find out how much free cash there is, and we can then see how much we want to allocate to reduce the property tax rate," said Tontar. "We've done that in past years... we've cut the tax increase from 2.5% to 1.75%. That's the most we've done as long as I've been on the council."
Tontar noted that the COVID-19 pandemic may pose some difficult choices about how to use free cash this year, and could impact the amount that is used to lower taxes.
"That's going to be the tough part of it — do we need that free cash for capital improvements because of the pandemic? That's going to be a hard decision," said Tontar.
Tontar said the 3.9% increase to the public schools' portion of the budget will be a driver for increasing taxes, but he noted there was no question for the council about whether or not more funding was necessary for schools this year.
"There was broad consensus that we wanted to make that commitment to the schools," he said. "We thought it was important, even under these conditions, to increase the educational portion of the budget."
He explained that city officials constructed the budget under the assumption that there would be a 2.5% tax increase, but said that will not necessarily be the case.
Tontar said that in fiscal 2020, the tax rate was $12.84 per $1,000 of the assessed value for each home, and the average value of a single family home was $617,539. As a result, the average Newburyport household paid $7,929 in taxes.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
