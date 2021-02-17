SALISBURY — The pandemic has wreaked havoc around the world over the past year, but some, including Salisbury Community Television and Media Center, have made the challenge work for them.
Executive Director Lance Wisniewski said the organization found itself at the center of town government when COVID-19 forced all public meetings to go virtual in March. SCTVMC began livestreaming public meetings on Facebook in January 2020 and was in the midst of upgrading its standard definition cablecasting on Channels 12 and 18 when the pandemic hit. Wisniewski needed to adapt his community access TV channel quickly and spent most of last year upgrading the master control infrastructure in SCTVMC’s studio at Town Hall.
“We did all of our switching and routing,” Wisniewski said. “I found out that the equipment that we needed to convert everything to HD was at a much lower cost than I thought it would be. So I just said, ‘We’re not going to go do this anymore. We’re going to upgrade now.’ So we got on it pretty quickly.”
He said the sudden switch to covering meetings on the Zoom app forced his station to move to producing 98% of its content in high definition.
“Now that we have high definition back here, we can put it all through a central switcher that allows us to send anything anywhere,” Wisniewski said. “Getting all of the switching in high definition means we can more easily and frequently stream and cablecast two live events at once.”
Wisniewski said the board of directors found that using Zoom has given the station added flexibility when it comes to video interviews such as a recent “Salisbury Talks” segment in which John Housianitis interviewed Salisbury Beach Betterment Association President William Greilich about beach erosion.
“We have used Zoom to stream and cablecast these interviews with people all over town on multiple occasions now,” Wisniewski said. “George Burtch has also conducted a number of interviews with people all over town. People have really stepped up and are starting to use it as well. So I think we will be pushing it more.”
Wisniewski said the recent changes have also given SCTVMC the ability to cablecast its standard definition TV programming in an improved, widescreen presentation. The community access TV channel’s next move is to figure out just how much further it can expand.
“The quality of everything is all so much better now,” Wisniewski said. “Our streaming content is customized for any device whether it be a tablet or a phone or a computer.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
