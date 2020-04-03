NEWBURYPORT — The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down all but essential businesses across the state, disrupting the city’s infrastructure project plans for the coming months.
There were many road and sidewalk repairs lined up for this spring in various neighborhoods — the most notable of which was the repaving of High Street. All have been put on hold due to the temporary closure of area paving companies, Mayor Donna Holaday said.
“There is no roadwork happening at this point. We don’t have paving materials, and you can’t pave if you don’t have tar,” Holaday said. “I’m not sure if we’ll be able to do anything with roads this year, but it’s all up in the air.”
Holaday said because of anticipated losses in city revenue due to the coronavirus shutdowns, realistic hopes for what the city can accomplish with infrastructure projects are much different than they were when Gov. Charlie Baker issued the state budget in January.
Holaday said she has submitted her capital improvement plan to the City Council, though it is “not realistic at this point” because projects depend on the state budget for fiscal 2021, which should become clearer in the near future.
“In January, the economy was soaring, but now the picture has changed,” the mayor said. “So we need direction from the state on what we can do with our budget.”
Some projects, Holaday said, will still happen despite the shutdowns, including the state-funded Safe Routes to School project on High Street, which she said will hopefully begin by late April.
Holaday also noted that the city’s architect conducted a walkthrough of the former Brown School and the National Guard garage building at 57 Low Street on Tuesday “while keeping social distancing” as part of a feasibility study for a potential future home for Newburyport Youth Services.
The mayor said the city is working on receiving final clearance for the PCB-contaminated soil cleanup on a portion of the Clipper City Rail Trail behind the wastewater treatment plant, though the process is moving very slowly.
“The complexity of trying to get the closure approved by the (state) Department of Environmental Protection and the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) has been very, very challenging, but we’re hoping we’ll hear from them shortly,” Holaday said.
And with so much else going on, Holaday said concerns about other projects, such as New England Development’s Waterfront West, are simply not being prioritized at the moment.
“At our last meeting (with New England Development), we were waiting for them to come back with changes, but that’s not important right now,” she said. “At this point, we’re just trying to keep our heads above water, keep our employees safe, and do what we have to do to keep the city functioning.”
