WEST NEWBURY — The Finance Committee is evenly split on its support for using $462,857 in Community Preservation Act money to reconstruct the Page Elementary School playground and make it accessible to all children.
In the interest of shortening the Special Town Meeting later this month, selectmen briefly considered rescheduling the request for a future meeting. Ultimately, board members decided now was the right time to bring it before voters.
The article appears at the top of the Special Town Meeting warrant to be taken up June 27 along with the annual Town Meeting and a second Special Town Meeting.
Voters at the second special meeting will consider a citizen petition seeking up to $250,000 from the free cash account to cover costs for peer review consultants and legal experts for a proposed 152-unit Chapter 40B housing development off Coffin Street. The three meetings are scheduled to be held outdoors starting at 10 a.m. in the playing fields adjacent to the Town Annex, 379 Main St.
Sections of the current playground are broken, with the parts to fix them no longer available to purchase, and flooding and drainage problems making the area unusable for four months out of the year.
“And most importantly, the playground is not accessible,” said Tricia Sabulis, a Page parent spearheading the effort.
“My daughter loves the playground even though her wheelchair can’t even roll onto the surface without being pulled backward and on two wheels," Sabulis said. "Just imagine how much she would love being able to actually play.”
“This was a difficult vote for Finance Committee members,” the panel’s recently published Town Meeting appropriations booklet states.
Although they acknowledge the project's merits, the three members out of six who voted against it said long-term plans for the aging elementary school are needed first to ensure such a substantial investment is protected.
They also worry that CPA spending levels are on an unsustainable trajectory. If all proposed Community Preservation Committee articles are approved at Town Meeting, the CPA will be “depleted by 27% in the preceding twelve-month period – spending of CPA reserves in excess of $600,000” — not including funds approved for the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial.
Proponents on the committee note that the playground has been out of Americans with Disabilities Act compliance for eight years, with major sections unsafe and unusable.
“Although this playground is accessible, it is a really beautiful, new playground for all the children,” Sabulis said, stressing that because it uses CPA money, project approval would not affect property taxes.
On Monday, selectmen Chairman David Archibald proposed postponing the article as part of a wider discussion of warrant articles that might be passed over for now because of their potential for lengthy debate at Town Meeting.
Selectmen have been working with the moderator, town manager, town counsel and health agent to streamline the meetings given public health concerns related to the global pandemic.
Articles that selectmen agreed to take no action on included $14,000 to install picnic tables and benches at the Mill Pond dock area; $229,020 for a new dump truck; $300,000 for the capital stabilization account; and zoning bylaw amendments proposed by the Planning Board.
Selectmen also postponed their own bylaw amendment to govern proper disposal of dog waste, with fines for violations. Given how vocal residents are about issues related to dogs, Selectman Glenn Kemper quipped, “Forget about the 40B, this will be the biggest discussion at Town Meeting.”
“As much as it pains me, I’ll let it go,” Archibald said, promising to bring his dog bylaw to a future meeting.
