Papa Roso and Skippy: Cats of the Week

SALISBURY – Skippy and his brother Papa Roso are at the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society, 63 Elm St., waiting to be adopted together. Skippy is a little more outgoing than Papa, and likes chin scratches. These two male cats are couch potatoes and love to head butt each other and snuggle side by side.
Skippy and Papa Roso are neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines.
For more information and to see more cats available for adoption at the rescue society, go to: mrfrs.org.
