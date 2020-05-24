NEWBURYPORT — In response to the challenges confronting families because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a coalition of local youth groups is offering support for young people, parents, caregivers and teachers.
The Essex County Asset Builders Network, Newburyport Youth Services and Kids As Peacemakers brought their “Parent Speaker Series” online to create the “Parenting During a Pandemic Webinar Series,” featuring child development experts. They also plan to provide a resource for parents and teachers to share tips and creative practices.
“Distance learning and homeschooling have created a unique set of stressors for parents and young people, said Tina Los, associate director of the Essex County Asset Builders Network. “While we have all lost important aspects of learning because of the pandemic, it is important to look for the opportunities for growth.
“We know that families are resilient and creative,” she added. “We wanted to offer support to youth and families by providing resources that foster positive communication and connection.”
The webinars are free and open to any parent, caregiver or person working to help young people.
The first parenting webinar will be led by Lynn Lyons on Tuesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The presentation, “Parenting Through a Pandemic: The Do’s and Don’ts of Being Stuck in the House,” is relevant for families with children of any age and provides tools for navigating the mix of emotions generated by isolation.
The second parenting webinar, “Teens, Tweens and Quarantines,” is presented by Jon Mattleman and focuses more on addressing the concerns of families with middle and high school-aged children. Lyons and Mattleman are therapists with years of experience working with children and families.
In addition to the webinar series, parents, teachers and youths will be invited to share their own experiences of distance learning and homeschooling by reflecting on the challenges and unexpected bright spots of this time of social distancing.
Answers may be submitted in writing or through short videos. The video responses will be edited into a short film. The goal of this is the recognition that families are not alone in facing these challenges and they have many resources to offer each other while continuing to adapt to the challenges of the pandemic.
For more information and to sign up for the webinars, visit www.ECABNetwork.org.
