NEWBURYPORT — The owner of The Park Lunch restaurant is thanking the founder of the Barstool Sports digital media company for helping him get through the COVID-19 pandemic with a generous gift.
Although Dan Wilmot's Merrimac Street restaurant has been a favorite with generations of locals, the pandemic and its accompanying restrictions have become the greatest challenge the 86-year-old business has ever faced.
"We have really slowed down," said Wilmot. "Right now, we are only open at 25%. That's what the state restricted us to about two weeks ago and it really hurts. We also weren't able to sell any alcohol from March until the end of June."
Although Wilmot was able to obtain a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan in the spring, that was about the only help The Park Lunch was getting from outside sources, until late last month.
Dave Portnoy is founder of the sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports. The New York resident made what he called a video "rant" about state and federal shutdowns hurting and even killing small businesses, restaurants and bars in mid-December.
Portnoy's video quickly went viral but he was not content to just complain about the problem. Portnoy, a Swampscott native, put $500,000 of his own money on the line to create the Barstool Fund which offers money to help small businesses weather the pandemic.
"We will try to help as many businesses as we can," he said. "Whether it be rent relief, tax relief or paying your employees, whatever it may be."
Portnoy said he partnered with the nonprofit 30 Day Fund, reached out to his Barstool readers and quickly raised between $17 million and $18 million.
Small business owners can fill out an application at www.Barstoolfund.com, where donations are also being taken. Wilmot figured he'd give the fund a shot and asked for $15,000 in assistance for the month of January.
He filed out an application, sent a video on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and was on a video call with Portnoy the next day.
"We asked for $15,000 and we got it," Wilmot said. "This is also an ongoing thing. He said they will help us out if we need it next month, They will give it to us again. The month after that? They will give it once again. That's what makes the Barstool offer so great."
According to Portnoy, any small business owner who can prove that they have run a successful company before the pandemic hit can apply for help which could continue, if necessary.
"If we give Dan money for one month and this thing is not gone in three months, he could be right back in the same situation," Portnoy said.
According to Portnoy, The Park Lunch – which Wilmot said employs almost 30 people – speaks to what Barstool Sports "truly is."
"He sort of benefited from the fact that I am a local guy," Portnoy said. "It is a sports bar. He seems super down to earth and has all of the sports memorabilia on the wall. So, it spoke to me pretty quickly."
Portnoy said that the success of the Barstool Fund can only be attributed to its donors.
"We have also sort of been the first people to put a face on small business and what is going on," he said. "If you can't open your doors and run your business, and no one is giving you money and you are still getting your tax bill and your gas bill, you can't sustain yourself. That is just common sense and everyone knows it."
Portnoy has been contacting the winning small businesses and said their owners look visibly relieved when he gets on a video call with them.
"You can see the burden, the debt, the stress just lifted from them," Portnoy said. "A lot of them are breaking down. It is sad that we are in this situation."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
"We will try to help as many businesses as we can. Whether it be rent relief, tax relief or paying your employees, whatever it may be."
Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.