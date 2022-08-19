PLUM ISLAND — The Parker River National Wildlife Refuge on Thursday announced it would proceed with its plans to ban off-road vehicles from its beaches.
The decision immediately drew a response from opponents of the plan who call it discriminatory against the elderly and changing a way of life that had been around for decades.
It comes after the end of a 20-day public comment window that drew 83 comments regarding a lengthy study which refugee personnel called a "compatibility determination."
The study determined that use of off-road vehicles for fishing detracted from its mission to protect migratory birds, reduce beach and dune erosion, and ensure public safety.
"Regional, continental, and global shorebird populations have declined drastically and off-road vehicles have been shown to negatively affect shorebirds and their habitats more than other recreational uses. Off-road vehicles increase the rate of beach and dune erosion, which is more problematic now as rising sea levels and increased storm intensity are adversely affecting refuge habitat. The result is a steeper, narrower beach, which can no longer support safe and sustainable use of off-road vehicles," refuge staff said in a statement.
The 4,662-acre refuge is a popular fishing destination with more than 200 beach parking spots and five boardwalk access points. The proposed vehicle ban would maintain all of the refuge’s current fishing areas and seasons but would ask fishermen to get there on foot.
Fishing does not detract from the refuge’s core mission of conserving and protecting migratory birds, refuge manager Matthew Hillman said recently but added that some of the off-road vehicles that have traditionally delivered fishermen and families onto the beaches now do.
Hillman also said the beach at the Parker River Wildlife Refuge is too small and narrow to be able to accommodate off-road vehicles, which have become an increasing problem ever since 2011.
Although 59 percent of the 83 comments were in favor of the ban, others were quick to blast the decision.
"To take it away is extremely unfair and a decision based on people who don't like trucks," longtime Plum Island fisherman Peter Carro of Lawrence, said on Friday.
Carro who said he has been brining his truck onto the beach since 1977, said at his advanced age, walking on the beach and the boardwalk with an armful of fishing gear was not as safe. He also said the decision discriminates against seniors as a whole.
Another longtime Plum Island fisherman, George Cairnes of North Reading, said he was given assurances by the refuge that off-road trucks would always be allowed on the beach.
"It's an historical use and we were told the historical use would not go away, but here we are," the former president of the Massachusetts Beach Buggy Association in Hull, said.
Hillman, in a separate interview, acknowledged the refuge's decision was not universally liked but said its caretakers had to look at the bigger picture when it came to protecting the area.
"The evidence is overwhelming," Hillman said on Friday.
He also called those who brought off-road vehicles on the beach a "very small subset" with between 25 and 85 vehicle permits issued each year.
The refuge announced it would issue refunds to this year’s off-road vehicle surf fishing lottery applicants.
For the final study and supporting documentation, visit the Parker River NWR website: (https://www.fws.gov/refuge/parker-river)
Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan contributed to this report.
