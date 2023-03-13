PLUM ISLAND — The Parker River National Wildlife Refuge has resumed normal hours of operation after announcing last month they would close an hour before sunset after visitors were partaking in “disturbing behavior.”
Matthew Hillman, Parker River National Wildlife Refuge manager, said in an email that the refuge returned to typical hours of operation on Sunday. Given daylight saving time also began on Sunday, visitors can once again access the refuge up until sunset which now occurs after 6:30 p.m.
Hillman noted that the barred owls remaining at the refuge were a novelty for many visitors, but as weeks passed the excitement faded.
“Typically, around this time of year, the short-eared owls depart our area for the season. While the barred owls are residents, our recent observations tell us that the novelty has in large part worn off so crowding and parking violations have become less rampant – as the owls have been observed routinely for several months now. I think the public has become more accustomed to seeing these birds, and our enforcement and outreach efforts have had some positive effects,” he said.
The early closure began after it was noticed that visitors were trespassing after hours, following wildlife, pedestrians and vehicles were crowding the roadways at night and one of two barred owls was hit by a car.
Hillman noted that the hour before sunset closure was decided due to the fact animals at the refuge typically hunt then.
“The last hour before sunset is the critical hour for animals, but we were also seeing the most impacts from the public during that hour when animals are hunting and foraging before sunset,” he said.
In Parker River’s statement about the change in hours last month, visitors were urged to avoid parking on curves and s-bends in the roadways, remain on designated trails and roads, give wildlife space by using binoculars or telephoto lenses, do not stand in roadways to observe wildlife, never follow wildlife if they move from one area to another, limit viewing time to 10 minutes, avoid sharing real-time wildlife locations and never attempt to influence a wild animal’s behavior (intentionally feeding, flushing, or playing recorded calls on the refuge is in violation of federal law.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and adapt as needed. There remains a zero-tolerance policy with respect to illegal parking, trespass and wildlife harassment,” Hillman added.
More information can be found at www.fws.gov/story/2023-02/updated-refuge-hours.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge is located on Refuge Road in Newbury.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.