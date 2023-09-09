NEWBURYPORT — With a little luck, local birds and other wildlife will harmonize with a nine-piece chamber ensemble when the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge hosts a free “Song in Flight” concert performed by the Juventas New Music Ensemble.
Ella Weber, the refuge’s visitor services manager, said the concert Sept 24 will feature new works inspired by bird songs and behavior. The event begins at 3 p.m. on the refuge’s Hellcat Trail.
“This is an ADA-accessible boardwalk that is one of our nicest birding locations, especially at this time of year with fall migration,” she said. “That’s where we’ll have the music set up. People can bring a folding chair or a blanket and sit in that area on either side of the T and listen, as long as the weather cooperates.”
Weber said the concert should present a visual and auditory experience of birds in the wild, with musicians playing pieces inspired by their movement, flight patterns and songs.
“If we’re lucky, the birds will join in,” she said.
Oliver Caplan, artistic director of the Cambridge-based Juventas New Music Ensemble, said the concert will feature a composition of his own, as well as a world premiere work by Japanese composer Mari Kotskyy. Lastly, the ensemble will perform “Wild Beauty” by Michigan-based composer Libby Meyer, who is expected to attend.
“Libby will be there, which is super cool,” Caplan said. “Her piece will also involve some audience participation where she will have bird calls that will be handed out to the audience and they will have a chance to create a bird chorus that will be integrated with the musicians.”
“Song in Flight” will be performed in Cambridge the day before and the Juventas New Music Ensemble will then make its way to Plum Island for the Sunday afternoon concert.
“We’re doing it out in the wildlife refuge and around that area, just over the marsh and in the midst of these panoramic views,” Caplan said. “So you will have this program of music inspired by birds and you will have birds surrounding you.”
Caplan stressed that the concert will feature music by seven living composers.
“The stereotype of classical music tradition is dead white men,” Caplan said. “We will have seven different composers. Four of them are women and three of them are men. So this will be very different from what you will hear at Symphony Hall.”
The concert will be held inside the visitor center in case of rain.
“We’ve never hosted any kind of chamber music at the refuge before,” Weber said. “In fact, we’ve never hosted any music, to my knowledge.
“That’s in part because it can be logistically challenging and we have to really think about the fact that it is a wildlife refuge and we want to make sure that any type of outdoor performance is suitable for that,” she added. “In this case, it’s stringed instruments that are low impact and really fit with the setting.”
Since many people cannot afford to attend a chamber music concert, this event will be performed for free, Weber said.
“People can stay for the whole concert, they can stay for half of it, they can come late if they want,” she said. “The idea is to make this as accessible as possible.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.