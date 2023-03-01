NEWBURY — To protect wildlife from what was called “disturbing behavior” from guests, Parker River National Wildlife Refuge announced last month it would begin closing early. Roughly a month later, officials say the early closing time will continue for the foreseeable future.
Trespassing after hours, visitors following wildlife, pedestrians and vehicles crowding the roadways at night and one of two barred owls being hit by a car were all given as reasons for the new hours – closing an hour before sunset each day. Prior to this, the refuge closed at sunset.
The refuge is located on Refuge Road on Newbury’s portion of Plum Island.
Refuge Manager Matthew Hillman noted that while a majority of visitors are respectful, some still interrupt traffic flow by parking and blocking roads to see wildlife.
“People who are interrupting traffic in roadways are a minority of visitors, most visitors at the refuge are doing so sustainably, they help us a lot with reporting violations and assisting us, so have the Friends of Parker River,” he said. “They’ve helped with getting the message across about why it is important to follow these rules.”
Despite the low percentage of those causing issues, Hillman said the early closing time will continue until the wildlife that lives there is no longer seen along roadways during the day. This is for the safety of the animals as well as visitors.
“The closure will continue until the short-eared owl and the two barred owls are no longer being seen along the roadways,” he said.
The owls that reside at Parker River year-round have been spotted hunting along the roadways throughout the day, though they are nocturnal and usually spend the day resting and hunting at twilight.
Curtailing parking on the northbound side of any roads throughout the refuge was the first step of the plan, which Hillman said has been very effective.
In terms of why the early closure is an hour before sunset, he added that the refuge was seeing the most impact from visitors during that period.
“The last hour before sunset is the critical hour for animals, but we were also seeing the most impacts from the public during that hour when animals are hunting and foraging before sunset,” Hillman said.
He added that when snow falls, the lower road is closed to vehicles but remains open to those snowshoeing or hiking to give wildlife freedom to roam in the snow. Given the forecast for Friday and Saturday, the road will likely be closed to vehicles.
In Parker River’s statement about the change in hours last month, visitors were urged to avoid parking on curves and s-bends in the roadway, remain on designated trails and roads, give wildlife space by using binoculars or telephoto lenses, and to not stand in the road to observe wildlife.
They were also asked to never follow wildlife if animals move from one area to another, to limit viewing time to 10 minutes, avoid sharing real-time wildlife locations, and never attempt to influence a wild animal’s behavior by feeding, flushing or playing recorded calls at the refuge in violation of federal law.
More information can be found at www.fws.gov/story/2023-02/updated-refuge-hours.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
