NEWBURYPORT — Summer is on the way and the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge is challenging everyone to get out and enjoy Plum Island with its “Let’s Go Outside” initiative starting next week.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service oversees the Plum Island wildlife sanctuary, where it offers a variety of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.
The initiative, which includes a day of free, nature-based fun, kicks off June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Park ranger Ella Weber, who is also the visitor services manager, said the initiative allows the refuge to combine its mission with the wildlife-dependent recreational opportunities available to the public.
“We support programs like kayaking, fishing and archery, and we want to help connect folks with these different priorities that we do support here for outdoor recreation,” she said.
Refuge manager Matthew Hillman said the initiative is the second such event since last year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year was also the first time we closed the road to cars and opened it to walkers and bicyclists,” he said. “Overall, the program was a great success that had many hundreds of folks come down. A lot of them had never been there before and it was a really happy day for everyone.”
Visitors to the refuge that Saturday can enjoy arts and crafts, archery lessons, bike tune-ups, raptor and gull education, tide pooling and storytime, among other activities.
“People can also get a free kayak to take out in the North Pool,” Weber said. “This is the only time of the year that we allow folks to paddle in the North Pool. It’s really great for beginners, who can come out and get comfortable in a kayak and not have to worry about the tides and other boating traffic.”
Plum Island Surfcasters will teach people how to fish from the beach.
“Surfcasting is super popular and visitors can fish for striped bass at the refuge,” Weber said. “Some of the best surfcasting available in our area is on the beach at Plum Island. Not everyone knows about that and not everyone’s had a chance to try it. So we like to open our doors up for events like this.”
Weber said Plum Island Surfcasters will bring its gear and provide instruction. She hopes people will enjoy themselves enough to come back on their own.
“Hopefully, they’ll develop a taste for it and it won’t be so intimidating to them anymore,” she said.
The “Let’s Go Outside” initiative is a car-free event and free shuttles will run from the visitor’s center parking lot at 6 Plum Island Turnpike and Parking Lot 1 on Refuge Road.
The refuge will delay opening to all vehicles until 10 a.m. and there will be no beach access for swimming or sunbathing until after the event ends.
“The road will be closed to vehicle access but it will be open for biking, walking or rolling – any way for folks without a vehicle who want to navigate the road,” Weber said.
She said the refuge is open year-round with a mission of connecting people to nature.
“We are federally managed public land and that means it’s for everyone,” she said. “With events like this, we want to be part of the community and make sure folks know they can come out here and enjoy it.”
