SALISBURY — Residents-only beach parking and the details of some high-profile construction projects will be up for votes at the annual fall Town Meeting on Oct. 26.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Salisbury Elementary School gymnasium.
Work on the $18.5 million Lafayette Road sewer project has already begun and an amendment to town bylaws would create a Lafayette Road/Main Street sewer service zone.
Town Manager Neil Harrington said the proposed bylaw change would help clarify which properties might be subject to a betterment or privilege fee if they do not have sewer service already.
Voters also will be asked to approve $553,675 for the first-year debt service for a wastewater treatment facility, part of an ongoing upgrade to the town's sewer treatment plant.
The first-year debt service for the Bridge Road water main project will cost $130,139; increased contract costs associated with the merger of the Ring's Island Water District with the town's water district will cost $29,680; and replacing sewer manholes and upgrading the town's sewer line on Fowler Street will cost $40,000.
The transfer of $100,000 from free cash to the town stabilization fund would also need to be approved Oct. 26, as well as $15,000 to repair the roof on the former Fourth Street fire station and $9,800 to pay for road layout engineering costs for Jak-Len Drive.
A citizen petition has been filed by South End resident John Housianitis to allow town residents to park in resident-only parking zones in beach neighborhoods after the purchase of up to two $25 parking placards. The proposed parking system is the subject of Article 29 on the warrant.
The Police Department has requested $19,500 to fund the first-year cost of a three-year lease-purchase agreement for a new cruiser; $14,400 to purchase a new canine and accessories; and $11,500 to pay for an assessment center examination for a new sergeant.
A request has also been made for $200,000 for townwide street paving and $18,000 to conduct a household hazardous waste disposal day.
The first-year payment on a three-year lease for a new Department of Public Works dump truck will cost $15,500; a new DPW hot box – which keeps asphalt hot so it can be used – will cost $3,750; and new security cameras for the town's drop-off recycling facility will cost $10,000.
A total of $64,900 will be voted on for drainage improvements and road layout on Liberty Street ($55,000 for drainage improvements, $9,900 for road layout) and a request has been made for $25,000 to fund a portion of the Driftway reconstruction project.
A total of $225,000 has been asked to be redirected to the compensated absences reserve fund ($200,000 from free cash and $25,000 from the sewer enterprise fund).
Upgrading assessing software will cost $24,500; improving the Building Department's permitting software system will cost $4,400; and $13,052 will be needed to pay outstanding bills: The Pettengill House Inc. ($10,000), Millennium Engineering Inc. ($3,052), and Dependable Control Services LLC ($280).
Approval of Article 20 would allow selectmen to secure an easement on a portion of land at 3 Broadway, and public access cable television services will cost $83,075.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.