NEWBURYPORT — After decades of water quality discoloration and decay, the Bartlet Mall Frog Pond may soon be restored to its historical glory.
During a City Council meeting Monday night, Parks Commission Chair Kim Turner presented on such efforts, saying that cleaning up the water quality at the Bartlet Mall has been one of her "most critical goals since joining the commission about seven years ago."
Speaking on the Barlet Mall's rich history, Turner said its earliest maps are still recognizable today. The Mall was used as a kettle hole for livestock by early colonial settlers in the early 1600s and used as place of industry — rope making, ice harvesting, etc. — in the 1700s. It was even a training ground for militia amid the Revolutionary War, she explained.
By 1800, the Bartlet Mall became what it is today, a place for "beauty and pleasure exclusively," Turner said.
That same year, when the promenade in front of the courthouse was constructed, a deep ravine from the head of Green Street was filled in and as a result, the fresh water supply to the pond was cut off.
"The water became stagnant, started to smell and it's been an issue for the city ever since," Turner said.
By the late 1800s, the city faced two options: filling in the pond to reach about the height of High Street or adding a fountain in the middle to aerate the water. The city chose the latter and in 1891, Edward Moseley donated a fountain in memory of his father, Ebenezer Moseley.
This fountain was connected to a municipal water source for some time and managed to keep the pond relatively healthy for the next 100 years or so, according to Turner.
By the 1980s, the fountain was completely disintegrated due to deteriorating water quality, so a group of residents campaigned to replace it. In 1987, sculptor Jeffrey Briggs donated his time and resources to design a new fountain, but warned the city of the water quality issue.
At the same time, the city began diverting stormwater from neighboring streets to the pond, which people believe contributed to the decline of the pond water, Turner said.
"In fact, the water quality so quickly deteriorated that after 1987, the fountain had to be turned off within a matter of years and it's been shut off now for nearly two decades," she said.
In 2014, the city hired an engineering firm to study the pond. The consultants identified arsenic, chromium and lead in the subsoil and total phosphorus in the muck. They recommended dredging the pond, but it was not found to be financially feasible or environmentally conscious.
There was a pilot project in 2017, which used reverse osmosis to try to clean up the water. The effort failed though, as the amount of total phosphorous in the muck was not taken into consideration.
Since then, Vladimir Novotny and Wendy Goldsmith, who hold doctorates in water science engineering and climate resilience, respectfully, have donated their time to help the Parks Commission in its efforts to restore the pond.
They both agreed that dredging the pond is not necessary.
Instead, they recommend draining the water and letting the muck dry out. Next, officials should slightly sculpt the bottom of the pond to provide about five feet of depth near the fountain, which will encourage overwintering of fish and aquatic life. The rest of the pond can remain at its usual two- to three-foot depth.
Officials will then cap the bottom with geosynthetic liner, as well as sand and materials to support aquatic life. The goal is to leave the toxic soil where it is, but seal it off from the water, so it does not circulate anymore.
After that, officials will fill the pond using shallow wells, aerate the water by restoring the fountain, stabilize the edge of the pond in sections with granite and recreate sections of beach.
The Parks Commission has already submitted two separate requests for Community Preservation Committee funding for the project and plans to research state and federal grant funding options, too.
The goal is to bring paddle boating back to the pond, as well as other recreational activities such as skating. This will generate revenue for the maintenance of the pond long into the future, Turner said.
The presentation on Monday was sponsored by Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand. More on these efforts can be found at http://newburyportparks.com/bartlet-mall-restoration.html.
