NEWBURYPORT — The Parks Commission on Thursday agreed to limit dirt bike paths located behind March’s Hall, and close to Coffin Court residents, by roping off sections and adding signage.
The intent, according to one commissioner, is to confine mountain bike riding to approved trails and not let them expand. The signage would read “no biking beyond this point” or something similar.
Parks Commission Chairperson Ted Boretti said signage would also include rules and expectations in terms of behavior.
“It’s very important that there is a public list of expected behaviors there so I think some type of signage has been a long time coming, actually,”
In recent months, the bike trails have become a flashpoint between Coffin Court residents and the dozens of teens who use them. In some cases, there have been heated exchanges between residents and bikers.
For years, March’s Hill has been one of the city’s go-to spots for sledding. In 2017, a section was bulldozed to make way for a new section of the Clipper City Rail Trail. Well before that, area youths created a series of bike trails behind the hill.
The 17-acre parcel was named for the March family, who came to Newbury in the mid-17th century and owned the property for multiple generations. The land later became part of Newburyport when it broke off from Newbury.
High Street resident Claire DeWindt purchased March’s Hill and then handed it over to the city in 1954. Her intention was to ensure that Newburyport and Newbury children had a place to play.
Since then, the property has been overseen by the Parks Department, which sanctioned the bike trails, saying they are in line with what March’s Hill is all about.
But nearby residents say mountain bike enthusiasts have expanded the trails beyond the scope of what was approved by the city and are permanently damaging the area and threatening their way of life.
In June, the Parks Commission agreed not to expand trails farther than what was initially approved by city officials. Also in June, a local teen proposed building a separate pump track near, but not connected to, the tracks. That proposal was tabled by the Parks Commission.
Boretti said the ropes are designed to remind users that they should not be be digging or modifying trails where they are not authorized.
“It got to the point where we had to make a couple decisions,” Boretti said.
Boretti said he expects signage to be added first followed by ropes. Those additions would be handled by the city’s Parks Department, specifically by Parks Manager Mike Hennessey.
Paul Recinos of Coffin Court called the vote Thursday a positive first step. There is, however, worry among residents that some of the trails recently created by the teens will be grandfathered in, he added.
“We have some concerns about how it goes forward,” Recinos said.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
