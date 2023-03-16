NEWBURYPORT — The details of a forensic audit of the Newburyport Parks Conservancy are in and no wrongdoing was found, according to a report issued earlier this week by the Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation.
The Parks Conservancy was formed at the request of former Mayor Donna Holaday and the Parks Department in 2022 to handle public donations for maintaining the city’s parks with the foundation serving as its fiscal agent.
The charity was abruptly shut down in November after a woman complained about not being unable to obtain a memorial park bench for her sister. This prompted the audit, which took several months to complete.
The Parks Conservancy had been administered by former Parks Director Lise Reid, who was let go after Mayor Sean Reardon revealed his plan in July to roll the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services.
The City Council reviewed the Parks Conservancy last fall, and Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid said in December that he noticed several accounting deficiencies.
Attorney Lisa Mead, who represents the foundation, had her firm, Mead, Talerman & Costa LLC, contract with PKF O’Connor Davies LLP of Boston to perform the forensic audit.
Mead delivered the audit results to Reardon on Tuesday and said the report found the foundation had given the city roughly $600,000 over the past 10 years. It had also accepted donations and authorized expenditures that were completely in line with the purpose of the organization.
PKF O’Connor Davies interviewed Reid, Finance Director/City Auditor Ethan Manning; Assistant City Auditor Melissa Melnick; and the foundation’s tax consultant, Jack Grady.
The audit states that the city seemed to show little interest in the Parks Conservancy until Reardon proposed the Parks Department change and external auditors never investigated, nor questioned, their relationship.
Holaday placed Reid in an “inherent conflict of interest” by having her oversee both the Parks Department and the Parks Conservancy, the audit states.
The audit also concluded that neither Grady nor Reid misappropriated any money and all donations were spent on Parks Conservancy matters. Specific donations were also made to their particular cause.
But the audit found a discrepancy of $1,306 over a 10-year span, which an anonymous donor recently gave to the foundation to bring the books in line.
The audit also found that although many city representatives claimed they did not know what the Parks Conservancy was or how it worked, there were numerous people from the city who reviewed its various filings and directed Reid to provide clarifications, or pay for various expenditures as recently as January.
The foundation’s trustees make an annual donation to the city. And in addition to handing over a copy of the audit on Tuesday, Mead gave Reardon $16,296 in checks, representing the Parks Conservancy’s remaining donations. All of the donations are listed in the audit.
Mead said the foundation will continue its work but the board of trustees is happy the Parks Conservancy has been disbanded.
“They can show that the money that was donated to the Conservancy was spent on the City of Newburyport’s parks, consistent with the agreement that Mayor Holaday and the trustees had at the time,” she said.
Reardon said Wednesday that he received the audit from Mead on Tuesday but did not have a chance to review it in depth.
“There are a lot of questions that were out there, so reading through this audit will be helpful in figuring out if those are all answered, or if there’s still some things that we need to make sure that we handle properly,” Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said.
Reardon said he is glad the audit is complete and that he shared it with some of his department heads.
“We’re still doing our own investigation into Parks (the Parks Department) and those types of things and those will continue. But it’s nice to know that the Conservancy piece can finally be put to bed,” he said.
The mayor thanked the foundation for authorizing the audit.
“They didn’t have to do this. It’s not a part of the city and it’s not our money that we are asking about. It’s their money but we appreciate it and we hope to keep working with that in the future,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
