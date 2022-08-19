NEWBURYPORT — City councilors on Wednesday got their first crack at asking questions about Mayor Sean Reardon’s proposal to absorb the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services during a Neighborhood & City Services subcommittee meeting at City Hall.
Reardon’s plan, which has already resulted in the removal of Parks Director Lise Reid, was presented to the City Council early last week and promptly sent to the subcommittee for further evaluation.
Mayoral Chief of Staff Andrew Levine, aided by Parks Manager Mike Hennessy and interim DPS Director Jamie Tuccolo, relayed the mayor’s plan during a roughly 25-minute, 35-slide presentation.
“The Parks Department isn’t going anywhere,” Tuccolo said, adding that it would merely become part of the DPS umbrella. “An umbrella of multiple avenues that we can better serve the residents of this fine city.”
Levine said the city would see savings by eliminating Reid’s salary, reducing equipment rentals and material purchases, and making improvements in operations.
Levine also said the city would need to revamp multiple ordinances to accommodate the reorganization, including having someone other than the parks director approving routine permit applications, and reassigning authority for spending money from the Park Department’s maintenance revolving funds.
City Councilor at large Ed Cameron said he was unsure if he would support the plan, saying Reardon is proposing “a lot of changes” to save $75,000 to $100,000 a year. He also said divvying up 34 tasks among the DPS is a risky proposition.
“This rips out a lot of management,” Cameron said.
Reardon recently said the plan would result in a savings of $105,000 per year. Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid said he would like to see the plan move forward, adding that councilors are supposed to represent taxpayers and not one employee or the potential of donations to the city.
“I’m a fan of this plan and I support this plan,” Reid said.
The Mayor Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation donates up to $100,000 per year to care for the city’s parks.
Councilor at large Connie Preston asked Levine whether the foundation would continue to make donations should the Parks Department be absorbed. She also asked how the Newburyport Parks Conservancy would be involved. The conservancy helps collect donations to support the city’s trees and parks.
Levine said he had yet to hear that the foundation would stop giving money but acknowledged its board is going to meet in early September.
“We believe that we are still honoring their mission and supporting the best needs of the parks and we will continue that,” Levine said, adding that the mayor’s office would like to see creation of a Friends of the Newburyport Parks group to help support DPS.
Robert Morrill of the Mayor Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation said he worked with Reid for 16 years and is sad to see she is gone.
“They do not have a leader without her,” Morrill said, referring to the Parks Department.
Morrill went on to say he has had little success getting answers from Reardon since his proposal became public and voiced his frustration.
“I have absolutely no indication of what is going be done, what has been done. The communications have been void, leadership is not here, leadership should be here,” Morrill said.
Owen Smith of Storey Avenue said he supports the concept of reducing overhead and combining resources.
“This is Management Consulting 101,” Smith said.
The next opportunity residents will get to discuss the plan will be at a public hearing Tuesday.
