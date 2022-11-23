AMESBURY — More than 300 years after she was tried, convicted and executed, Susannah Martin is not remembered as a witch. Today, she is recognized as, “A martyr of superstition.”
In late September, Gov. Charlie Baker signed an act sponsored by state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, to rename a portion of Interstate 495 within the city as the Susannah North Martin Highway.
Martin was one of five people executed for witchcraft on July 19, 1692, during the Salem Witch Trials, an era that saw 20 executions and the deaths of five others who died in prison while awaiting trial. Martin was the only person from north of the MerrimacK River to be executed for witchcraft during that dark period in history.
Roger Kriney, one of Martin’s descendants and part of the Susannah North Martin Legacy group, told The Daily News why he spearheaded the initiative.
“It meant an awful lot to me, and I was the main reason why we’re doing this. I thought this was a good idea because that roadway runs right through their old farmstead in Amesbury,” Kriney said. “And it just seemed to me that she was such an amazing individual and in reading the transcripts of her original examination and the trial information that goes back to 1692, I realized what an incredibly wonderful and brilliant woman she was, and she would be the classic person to represent those people that were victimized by the church.”
Kriney said he discovered his connection to Martin while using ancestry.com. He said once he learned who she was, he sought to memorialize her.
“I contacted initially the Historical Society in Massachusetts. They suggested I contact the Department of Transportation because of what we wanted to do,” Kriney said. “Someone at the Department of Transportation or one of the other descendants said to me, ‘Well, maybe we should contact the state senator who represents that area.” So we made contact to Diana DiZoglio, who’s the senator there, and she and her staff took this on.”
Rachel Christ-Doane, director of education at the Salem Witch Museum, said memorials for victims of the Salem Witch Trials have become more common in recent years, but she could not think of an example on the same scale as renaming a portion of highway.
She explained that most memorials are a marker recognizing a person. She gave examples and said the stone placed in memory of Martin was one of the first.
“Hers was placed actually at the turn of the century, in the late 1800s,” Christ-Doane said. “She’s one of the earliest memorials for an individual person, she’s right up there in the beginning. So I mean, efforts to acknowledge the victims by name is not new, but again, I haven’t heard of them, specifically in terms of dedicating a highway to a victim. That’s a little different.”
One thing that Kriney said has long perplexed and irked him has been the mystery of where Martin was buried.
“I contacted Emerson Baker, who’s one of the preeminent experts on the Witch Trials, and I suggested to him what I was planning to do and he said it was a wonderful idea. So I used that when I went to the Senate subcommittee on transportation and advised them what Dr. Baker’s position was on it,” Kriney said.
“And our problem is we didn’t know where she was buried. We had no idea where she was buried, and Dr. Baker said with a number of other families of these people that were executed, they came at night and retrieved the bodies and brought them back to their properties.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.