NEWBURYPORT -- The City Council is considering trying out at least a partial closure of State Street to give downtown restaurants more space for socially-distant outdoor seating.
The order comes with three possible options with different traffic configurations and street closure options that were submitted Wednesday by the city’s engineering team.
The first option would close off one lane of State Street between Middle and Temple streets while keeping a 12-foot travel lane open along with a 10-foot dropoff and delivery lane. There would also be a handful of parking spaces kept open.
The second option would close vehicular traffic on State Street between Middle and Essex Street and opening the bulk of the road for outdoor seating, while allowing cars to pass through coming from Essex Street. One travel lane would be kept open on State Street between Pleasant and Temple streets, where there would also be a dropoff lane and outdoor seating area outside the Port Tavern.
The third option would keep a 12-foot travel lane open throughout State Street while keeping space for parking and some tables outside of each restaurant. This option also shows Pleasant Street as a single travel lane with the opportunity for restaurants to have seating on one side.
During Wednesday’s Ad Hoc Committee on Economic Development meeting, city officials discussed the pros and cons of each option.
Councilors seemed to favor option two, which they said would likely work best with a limited schedule, effective only on certain nights between roughly 4 and 11 p.m.
Ward 1 Council Sharif Zeid suggested that the council start with option two and work to narrow the details in the coming weeks. He also suggested that the city consider hosting a trial run of partially closing State Street in the near future.
“We’ve had some good discussion and I think we should get some broader feedback and input,” said Zeid.
Nancy Caswell, owner of downtown restaurants Brine and Ceia, noted that if her restaurants were to hypothetically open with only a limited indoor seating capacity, they would have a hard time making keeping up with the costs of staying open. Additionally, she expressed concern that customers might flock to outdoor restaurants on the waterfront while leaving the downtown with little business, unless some sort of outdoor seating arrangement was made on State Street.
“Our building within our own four walls is just not big enough. And the biggest challenge is, if we don’t put a plan in place, financially we lose what our season brings us, and what we’ll be looking at down the road is a really challenging winter,” said Caswell.
Mayor Donna Holaday said that every downtown restaurant has been approached by city officials working on the city’s economic revitalization plan, and that many restaurant owners are concerned with the possible impact street closures could have on their ability to offer curbside pickup. Additionally, Holaday said closing State Street would pose safety issues because it would leave the areas inaccessible for emergency vehicles.
Council President Jared Eigerman, the Ward 2 councilor, noted that he was planning on walking along State Street with other officials Thursday morning as part of the planning process.
To see the order and the layout for each street closure option, visit: www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/255244.
