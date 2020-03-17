This is a partial list of food establishments in some area communities that are open or closed, and information about takeout and delivery options. This list will be updated as information becomes available.
NEWBURYPORT
Abraham’s Bagels, 11 Liberty St., 978-465-8148: Open, takeout only. Normal business hours, but assessing on a daily basis with the possibility of limiting hours
Purple Onion, 44 Inn St., 978-465-9600: Starting on Tuesday, open 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weekends. Takeout only, with deliveries available through Doordash.
Ohana Kitchen, 45 Storey Ave., 978-572-5777: Open 10:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Online ordering encouraged via https://www.ohana.kitchen/order-online/ Delivery and curbside pickup available.
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza, 44 State St., 978-463-3313: 11a.m. to 9 p.m. Pickup or delivery only
Agave Mexican Bistro, 50 State St., 978-499-0428: Starting Tuesday, doing curbside delivery and walk-in pickup hours noon - 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon - 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, noon to 7:30 Sunday.
Loretta, 15 Pleasant St., 978-463-0000. Lunch 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. , dinner 5-9 p.m. Pickup available and local delivery available.
Starboard Gallery, 55 Water St. 978-462-1326: Delivery and takeou
Leo’s House of Pizza, 192 Newburyport Turnpike, 978-462-1221: Curbside takeout only
Famous Pizza, 2 Storey Ave., 978-462-9644: Takeout only
ROWLEY
All restaurants said these hours are subject to change.
Agawam Diner: 166 Newburyport Turnpike, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., takeout
Royal Orchid: 303B Haverhill St., 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., takeout
Rowley Pizza Factory: 141 Newburyport Turnpike, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., takeout and delivery
El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant: 300 Newburyport Turnpike, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., takeout
Off the Vine Tuscan Grille: 150 Newburyport Turnpike, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., takeout
Spud’s Restaurant & Pub: 255 Newburyport Turnpike, noon to 8 p.m., curbside pickup or in-house takeout
SALISBURY
Annarosa’s Bakery, 175 Elm St. Open for takeout Thursday and Friday, 7a.m.-7p.m. and Saturdays, 7a.m.- 4p.m. 978-499-8839.
Nancy’s Marshview Cafe, 155 Bridge Road. Open for take out, Tuesday - Saturday 6a.m.-2p.m., and Sundays 6a.m. - 1p.m., 978-465-1199.
The Sylvan Street Grill, 195 Elm St. will be open for take out every day between 11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. 978-462-7919.
NEWBURY
Plum Island Grille, 2 Sunset Drive, Friday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Takeout, plus takeout online via website coming soon. 978-463-2290. www.plumislandgrille.com
Plum Island Kitchen, 134 Northern Blvd. Curbside pickup, drive-up service and delivery, Thursday through Sunday, 7 a.m to 7 p.m. 978-572-5265. www.plumislandkitchen.com
Plum Island Provisions, 29 Plum Island Blvd. Open for takeout and delivery. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and open weekends until 10 p.m. Call 978-465-0324 or email luckynbpt@me.com.
Rusty Can, 6 Fruit St., Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. Takeout as of March 17, delivery as of March 19. 978-462-1204. www.rustycanbyfield.com
Bob Lobster, 49 Plum Island Turnpike: Opening for season March 20, offering a limited menu, Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Will have takeout and call-in curbside service. 978-465-7100. boblobster.com
WEST NEWBURY
Nick’s Place, 33 Main St., Sunday - Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 pm. Pickup and delivery. 978-363-8600. www.nicksplacetogo.com
WN Foodmart, 275 Main St., premade sandwiches, bakery items, Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pickup only. 978-363-2242. www.vermettes-foodmart.com
WN Pizza Co., 282 Main St. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Pick up and delivery. 978-363-2920. www.westnewburypizzaco.com
