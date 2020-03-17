This is a partial list of food establishments in some area communities that are open or closed, and information about takeout and delivery options. This list will be updated as information becomes available.

NEWBURYPORT

Abraham’s Bagels, 11 Liberty St., 978-465-8148: Open, takeout only. Normal business hours, but assessing on a daily basis with the possibility of limiting hours

Purple Onion, 44 Inn St., 978-465-9600: Starting on Tuesday, open 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weekends. Takeout only, with deliveries available through Doordash.

Ohana Kitchen, 45 Storey Ave., 978-572-5777: Open 10:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Online ordering encouraged via https://www.ohana.kitchen/order-online/ Delivery and curbside pickup available.

Anchor Stone Deck Pizza, 44 State St., 978-463-3313: 11a.m. to  9 p.m. Pickup or delivery only

Agave Mexican Bistro, 50 State St., 978-499-0428: Starting Tuesday, doing curbside delivery and walk-in pickup hours noon - 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon - 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, noon to 7:30 Sunday.

Loretta, 15 Pleasant St., 978-463-0000. Lunch 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. , dinner 5-9 p.m. Pickup available and local delivery available.

Starboard Gallery, 55 Water St. 978-462-1326: Delivery and takeou

Leo’s House of Pizza, 192 Newburyport Turnpike, 978-462-1221: Curbside takeout only

Famous Pizza, 2 Storey Ave., 978-462-9644: Takeout only

ROWLEY

All restaurants said these hours are subject to change. 

Agawam Diner: 166 Newburyport Turnpike, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., takeout

Royal Orchid: 303B Haverhill St., 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., takeout

Rowley Pizza Factory: 141 Newburyport Turnpike, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., takeout and delivery

El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant: 300 Newburyport Turnpike, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., takeout

Off the Vine Tuscan Grille: 150 Newburyport Turnpike, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., takeout

Spud’s Restaurant & Pub: 255 Newburyport Turnpike, noon to 8 p.m., curbside pickup or in-house takeout

SALISBURY

Annarosa’s Bakery, 175 Elm St. Open for takeout Thursday and Friday, 7a.m.-7p.m. and Saturdays, 7a.m.- 4p.m. 978-499-8839.

Nancy’s Marshview Cafe, 155 Bridge Road. Open for take out, Tuesday - Saturday 6a.m.-2p.m., and Sundays 6a.m. - 1p.m., 978-465-1199.

The Sylvan Street Grill, 195 Elm St. will be open for take out every day between 11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. 978-462-7919.

NEWBURY 

Plum Island Grille, 2 Sunset Drive, Friday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Takeout,  plus takeout online via website coming soon. 978-463-2290. www.plumislandgrille.com

Plum Island Kitchen, 134 Northern Blvd. Curbside pickup, drive-up service and delivery, Thursday through Sunday, 7 a.m to 7 p.m. 978-572-5265. www.plumislandkitchen.com

Plum Island Provisions, 29 Plum Island Blvd. Open for takeout and delivery. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and open weekends until 10 p.m. Call 978-465-0324 or email luckynbpt@me.com.

Rusty Can, 6 Fruit St., Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. Takeout as of March 17, delivery as of March 19. 978-462-1204. www.rustycanbyfield.com

Bob Lobster, 49 Plum Island Turnpike: Opening for season March 20, offering a limited menu, Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Will have takeout and call-in curbside service. 978-465-7100. boblobster.com

WEST NEWBURY

Nick’s Place, 33 Main St., Sunday - Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 pm. Pickup and delivery. 978-363-8600. www.nicksplacetogo.com 

WN Foodmart, 275 Main St., premade sandwiches, bakery items, Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pickup only. 978-363-2242. www.vermettes-foodmart.com

WN Pizza Co., 282 Main St. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Pick up and delivery. 978-363-2920. www.westnewburypizzaco.com

Tags

Recommended for you