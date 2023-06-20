NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Yankee Homecoming is again soliciting local non-profit organizations, government agencies and for-profit service organizations, to reserve table space at its second annual Know Your Community information fair to be held Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Newburyport Council on Aging/Community Center, 331 High St., Newburyport. The fair will be open to the public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Last year over 50 local non-profit agencies, government groups , and for-profit service organizations, staffed information tables at the first, “Know Your Community” Information Fair at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center. Over 250 community members attended. This is a wonderful opportunity for all local groups to share information about their organization with the greater Newburyport community.
Groups can fill the on-line application at: https://yankeehomecoming.com/event/know-your-community/. Questions can be addressed to: communityfair@yankeehomecoming.com.
