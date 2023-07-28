SALISBURY — Stifling humidity and the pounding sun didn’t prevent dozens of skateboarders from joining town and state officials Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of the Partridge Brook Park skatepark.
Skateboarders were joined by selectmen, members of the Fire Department, Town Manager Neil Harrington, state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport, and many others when the ceremonial ribbon was cut.
Prior to the ribbon cutting, adults and kids warmed up their tricks to the sounds of live music while lessons were given by First Push Syndicate, a New Hampshire-based skateboard training program. Folks were able to beat the heat with Kona Ice providing free cups of flavored ice courtesy of the Parks and Recreation Commission.
Artisan Skateparks began construction in early March at Partridge Brook Park, behind Salisbury Elementary School.
Much of the $850,000 cost was funded through grants, Pearson said. The town received a $242,000 grant for the Americans With Disabilities Act work as well as a $400,000 Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities grant.
Selectmen Chairperson Ronalee Ray-Parrott spoke before the ribbon cutting, thanking all those who made the skatepark a reality.
“My hope is this will be the center of a community for years to come,” she said. “This will bring happiness to so many youth, teens and even adults because when it’s all said and done, isn’t that our job, making our community feel more connected and therefore happy?”
The two skaters who first presented the idea for a new skatepark to Parks and Recreation more than seven years ago, Austin Stevens and Keenan Kealey, were also on hand.
“We always wanted our own little personal skate park, and we now have one now in our hometown,” Kealey said.
Stevens shared his experience of when they first had the opportunity to try out the skatepark weeks earlier.
“On day one, we came down here, I think it was even before it was open technically, and there was like 30 people, people of all ages, just having the time of their lives,” Stevens said.
Dan Segal, a skateboarder who operates Evolution Skateboard Academy based in New Hampshire, spoke about what stood out to him about the new skatepark.
“That little mini bowl, nobody has that. That’s the only one like that around,” Segal said.
Selectmen Vice Chairman Michael Colburn said he loved seeing people of all ages coming together to enjoy the celebration.
“The reason I do what I do is the smiles on everyone’s faces over there,” Colburn said, gesturing toward the skatepark.
Town Planner Lisa Pearson spoke about future developments at the skatepark.
“There’ll be cameras, there’ll be ideally lights. Where do we go from there? We’re planning on a big mural project, hopefully pretagging everything before the tags get out of control,” Pearson said.
Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz spoke about how this project aligns with her department’s mission.
“Some of the goals of Parks and Recreation is to create opportunities for physical activities, promote wellness, build our community. I’d say by the looks of all the smiles and the wonderful gathering of people we have at the skatepark that we are off to great start in this space,” Roketenetz said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
