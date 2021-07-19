SALISBURY — A new skateboard park could be part of a potential Phase 2 of the town’s Partridge Brook Park project.
Phase 1 of the project saw the construction, roughly five years ago, of athletic fields and a playground behind Salisbury Elementary School thanks to a $400,000 state Parkland Acquisition and Renovations for Communities grant awarded in 2013.
Town Manager Neil Harrington said in an email that Phase 2 could include an additional utility field, enhanced handicapped accessibility for the playground, and a skate park.
Harrington added that the state kicked in 58% of the project cost ($400,000), with the town paying $290,000 through a 42% match.
Planning Director Lisa Pearson appeared before a joint meeting of selectmen and the Parks and Recreation Commission on July 12 and said she would like to take advantage of the PARC program once again for Phase 2 of the project. Selectmen then gave approval for Pearson to apply to the state for another $400,000 PARC grant.
“We are applying for up to $690,000 for all components of this phase, including $70,000 for engineering and design,” Harrington said. “If we are successful, the $70,000 would be awarded first.
“Then, the Parks and Recreation Commission will come up with a plan for the list of improvements to be submitted to the state,” he added. “If we are successful, the maximum state grant will be $400,000 (58%) and the town will need to come up with the remaining $290,000 (42%) in a match, which can include donations and private fundraising.”
Selectman Ronalee Ray-Parrott, who is also a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission, said Wednesday that building a skateboard park is the most popular option in Phase 2 of the project.
“Phase 1 was squaring off the land, rolling the grass and building the concession stand” with the help of the Salisbury Lions Club and the playground, Ray-Parrott said. A dog park was also constructed with the help of The Timberland Company.
She said the PARC grant would be paid over two annual budgets.
“We don’t pay the money unless we get the grant,” Ray-Parrott said. “If we don’t get the entire amount of the grant, we can always do something smaller.”
Pearson said the first year of Phase 2 would be dedicated to engineering while the second year would be implementation.
“We would like to finish off the current fields and then build the skatepark,” she said.
Pearson confirmed on Friday that she applied for the state grant on time last week and believes that the Parks and Recreation Commission will hold future meetings dealing with the project.
“They will be talking about where we are, what we are doing, what our main priorities are moving forward,” she said. “Hopefully, we can get right into the engineering phase if we get the money.”
The PARC grant award decisions will be made later this year.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
