NEWBURYPORT – A free open house and party for the visit of the universally accessible 60-foot sailing catamaran Impossible Dream has been moved into the Firehouse Center for the Arts upper lobby from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
The Portermen are scheduled to perform for the event, which is planned as a fundraiser for the catamaran, which makes it possible for people with disabilities to experience a two-hour sail.
The event had been scheduled outside but is being moved into the Firehouse based on the weather forecast.
Impossible Dream is scheduled to arrive Saturday and to leave next Thursday. The vessel is the creation of Mike Browne, a paraplegic with a dream of creating a ship that could sail the oceans and be fully operational by a person in a wheelchair.
Impossible Dream was designed by Nick Baily and built by Multi-Marine. Browne realized his dream with the construction of the catamaran and of setting sail on voyages that traversed the Atlantic and the waters of the Mediterranean.
After 10 years of sailing, Browne was looking for an organization to take on the responsibility of continuing the mission of the Impossible Dream, so he teamed up with Deborah Mellen, a businesswoman, paraplegic and sailing volunteer at Shake A Leg Miami. She said it was her time to give back and funded the acquisition, according to a press release.
Impossible Dream is based at Shake a Leg Miami, considered one of the most accessible community boating centers in the world.
From this base, the catamaran has continued to introduce people with disabilities, their families and others to the joy of sailing and provide inspiration and programs to assist people with disabilities to improve their quality of life, according to the release.
Local boater and business owner Alan Gamble collaborates with Mellen to bring the Impossible Dream to Newburyport.
To ensure the Impossible Dream is able to offer this opportunity, support is encouraged through a GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/daa457e3.
