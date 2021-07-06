NEWBURYPORT — The city clerk’s office announced that passports can once again be ordered at City Hall by appointment only.
Appointments can be made by calling the passport office number, 978-270-5360, or by emailing agent J.T. Chamberlain at jchamberlain@cityofnewburyport.com.
Hours of operation are: Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and then 1 to 2 p.m.; Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and then 1:30 to 6 p.m.; and Friday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The office is closed Mondays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.