Patrons stand by The Dolphin in dispute with town

SALISBURY — A group of beach area residents have lost their favorite restaurant after it was shut down by the town's Health Department, and they say they won't take it sitting down.
Police closed The Dolphin Bar & Grill on Oct. 10, saying it was violating state and local COVID-19 restrictions. The restaurant was offering karaoke that night and was hit with a cease-and-desist order, as well as a $1,300 fine, according to Health Agent Jack Morris.
The Board of Health is expected to hold a hearing on whether to revoke The Dolphin's food service permit and to hear an appeal of the shutdown from owner Kevin Buswell during a remote meeting Tuesday night.
Terry and Judie O'Reilly were witnesses to the scene at the restaurant Oct. 10 and said they had gone there with some friends to have dinner aboutهp.m. Their dinner was cut short when Morris arrived with at least two police officers.
"Terry had just stepped out but (Morris) walked up to the table and told us that we all had to leave, they were shutting the place down," Judie O'Reilly said. "We all asked him why and he told us because they were doing karaoke. I told him, 'Listen, nobody has been singing karaoke. His exact words were, 'I don't care, we're shutting him down.'"
Morris said no one had to be singing for The Dolphin to be in violation of COVID-19 regulations.
"The DJ was offering karaoke, I told him that he couldn't but he said, 'Yeah, but no one is singing yet," Morris said. "You can't offer it, period. It's being advertised and is on the bathroom wall with signs saying, 'Bring your own mic.' The fact there was no one there singing when we were there is not the point. It was being offered and it is a violation."
The O'Reillys said there was no karaoke that night.
"I would think, if you're going to shut a place down for doing that, you would have to come in while they are playing karaoke," Terry O'Reilly said.
The O'Reillys said they and their friends had already ordered dinner when the shutdown occurred. Their meals were brought out and they had to eat under the watchful eye of Morris and police before being ushered out.
Rebecca Lock was dining with the O'Reillys that evening and said the dinner turned out to be a uniquely 2020 experience.
"The officer was very nice and told us to take our time but he also said that we needed to get out of there," Lock said.
Terry O'Reilly said one person in his party had taken his dogs for a walk along the boardwalk after The Dolphin closure and he said he saw karaoke taking place at another bar in the area.
"Why did the health agent and these police officers show up at The Dolphin and only The Dolphin at that time and on that date?" he said. "Up until that time, there was no karaoke being played. So, any complaint would be a false complaint. If anyone is violating the COVID-19 restrictions, they should have gone right down the strip. It seems to be targeted."
The former Boston Bruins right wing said that he, his wife and Lock will be watching the Board of Health meeting Tuesday and hope to comment, defending Buswell in the process.
"They are trying to make Kevin out to be the bad guy but he is trying to keep his business viable," Terry O'Reilly said.
Morris disputed the O'Reillys' description of him.
"That's not my style, I don't talk like that," Morris said. "But, every time I've had to shut a place, we get these kinds of comments. It's nothing new. People always get mad at us when we have to take this action, but I bet that that there are just as many people who are happy that we did it. The complainants, for instance."
The Dolphin was also shut down by police in March after people were found to be entering through the back door at a time when the state had ordered all bars and restaurants closed. Morris said he has plenty of evidence to show the Board of Health when it meets Tuesday.
"This is like the sixth visit there between the police and the Health Department," Morris said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
