Pat's Diner sold to Salisbury business owner for $380K

SALISBURY — About three months after the iconic Pat’s Diner was placed on the market, a local business owner purchased the building and the roughly 1-acre lot in late May for $380,000, according to town records.
The diner at 11 Bridge Road had an asking price of $459,900 but Tusharkumar Patel, owner of the Gulf station at 5 Bridge Road, was able to buy it for considerably less.
The purchase price includes the land, the landmark 1950s era Worcester Lunch Car and all restaurant equipment. The Worcester Lunch Car Co. built diners from 1906 until as late as 1961.
The property is assessed at $510,000 and was last sold in 2012 for $275,000, according to the town’s online property database.
In October, former owner Pat Archambault announced on her billboard that the business would be closed until spring. But the restaurant never reopened and was last used earlier this week as the setting for a music video shoot.
In March 2020, Pat’s Diner and countless restaurants across the region were forced to close to slow the spread of COVID-19. At that time, Archambault said she had seen five wars and at least two health crises during her lifetime and would see this crisis through as well.
Robert Bentley, owner of listing agent Bentley’s Real Estate, said in February that Archambault was nearing retirement and wanted to pass the restaurant on to someone interested in continuing the long tradition.
On Thursday, Bentley said it appears the new owner bought the property for the land and not to keep a restaurant there. He also said there was sporadic interest in the property and called the transaction a cash deal.
When contacted by The Daily News on Thursday, Patel declined to immediately comment on his plans for the property.
