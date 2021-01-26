Paula Burke hired as Newburyport COA director      

NEWBURYPORT -- Mayor Donna D. Holaday announced Monday that Paula Burke has been hired as the new Council on Aging director.
Burke began her new job on Jan. 19, and is responsible for planning, organizing and directing all Council on Aging (COA) initiatives and programs.
“I am thrilled to have Paula coming on board at the Council on Aging, and look forward to her bringing her many years of experience and expertise to the position,” Holaday said in a press release.
Prior to her current position, Burke worked for the town of Topsfield for 25 years in a variety of roles, most recently as the executive director of the Council on Aging. She has begun her sixth year as the town's election warden. She also held roles with the Housing Authority, served as the town clerk for three years and served on the Council of Aging Board of Directors. She continues to serve as a board member for the Top Cupboard Food Pantry in Topsfield and previously served as its first treasurer from 2014-18.
From 1989-2006, Burke worked at North Shore Community College, first as a Kids to College instructor before assuming the role of youth programming specialist for six years.
She holds a master’s degree in teaching and curriculum from the Harvard Graduate School of Education and bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Bowdoin College.
Burke took over her new role following the retirement of Roseann Robillard, who retired in November after 27 years as the city’s COA director.
"I am delighted to be joining the exceptional team at the Newburyport COA that has been guided for decades by the beloved Roseann and look forward to working together to help residents navigate these uncertain times," Burke said.
