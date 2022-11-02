SALISBURY — Multiple streets will soon receive their final paving of the season as the town’s sewer project enters its final stages.
The sewer project began in fall 2020 at an initial estimated cost of $18.5 million and is close to wrapping up, according to Town Manager Neil Harrington.
“We’re excited to be near the end of the sewer project. All of the sewer lines have been installed. They’re finishing the pump stations,” Harrington said. “The lines will be tested at some point in the next few months, and then, early next year, we’ll be sending letters out to people, giving them the go-ahead to connect to the new sewer system. So there’s a lot still to be finished but the physical work is just about completed.”
The general contractor for the sewer project, Albanese Brothers, has hired Brox Industries as its paving subcontractor. Paving was scheduled to begin Tuesday on Lafayette Road (Route 1), Toll Road and Main Street.
When those streets are complete, Brox will pave Jak-Len Drive and Bayberry Lane. Striping will occur after all paving is completed.
“It will just make the final road surfaces easier to drive over the winter,” Harrington said. “Anytime you dig a street and install new sewer or water, they put temporary patching on the area that’s been dug up so that you can drive on it.”
Harrington explained that the state will reconstruct and repave Lafayette Road next year, so it is important to get the paving needed for the sewer project done before winter so the patching has time to settle.
Harrington said Salisbury residents should be prepared for traffic delays.
“I’m sure there’ll be some disruptions. Anytime you are paving a street, there’s liable to be disruptions to local traffic,” Harrington said. “The contractor manages that either through detour signs and/or traffic detail officers. But that’s been going on for two years throughout the project.”
Harrington said the project is completely funded through the town’s sewer enterprise fund and that following the project’s completion, the cost will be shared among those receiving the new sewer service.
“So the sewer enterprise fund takes on the total cost, they will borrow that total amount, and then those people who receive new sewer will pay that back,” Harrington said. “They have the option of paying it immediately or over time, up to 20 years. and that is called a betterment process.”
Selectman Michael Colburn said he is excited the work will done before winter since it will make the roads safer. He said his current focus is on the eventual betterment fees.
“I am looking forward to trying to find ways to lower the betterment fees for all residents to make it more economical for them,” Colburn said. “That’s my only concern now is that once we appropriate the betterment fee, to try and make it as low as possible for the residents.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
