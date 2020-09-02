AMESBURY — Paving on Phase 2 of the Elm Street project is expected to begin later this week.
Work on the $11.4 million state project has been underway since mid-March and runs along a 1.46-mile stretch of Elm Street from the corner of Route 110 and Elm up to Clark Street in the downtown.
J. Tropeano Inc. of Newton, New Hampshire, is working on the project, which has been split into three, geographic phases: Phase 1 takes place between Railroad Avenue and Congress Street; Phase 2 will be between Congress Street and Monroe Street; while Phase 3 runs from Monroe Street to Route 110.
The project is in Phase 2, where the contractor has been performing a full-depth excavation since July to remove old pavement, curbing and sidewalks.
According to the city’s communications director, Caitlin Thayer, the excavation has gone well enough that a section of Elm Street between Railroad Avenue and Oak Street will be paved beginning Wednesday.
"It's looking really good," Thayer said. "That area of the road is still dusty, it is all gravel and rock right now. The sidewalk and the curbing is gone. Now that they are finishing up with the full-depth excavation on Phase 2, they will move into paving."
Thayer went on to say that paving work is expected to commence each morning at 6 and finish at roughly 5 p.m. The Phase 2 detour (left on Congress Street, right on Madison Street, right on Monroe Street, left on Elm Street) should also remain in place, according to Thayer.
"I would expect the detours as they move from Phase 1 to Phase 2 will continue to be detours," she said. "Outbound will continue to be detoured as they are working and paving half of the road, while people are driving on the other half of the road. Then they will switch it, just as they did with the full-depth excavation."
Thayer added that utility poles are being replaced and new traffic light bases have been installed at the intersections of Elm and Congress streets as well as Elm and Monroe streets.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
