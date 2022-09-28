NEWBURYPORT — The New England Chapter of the Karen Wellington Foundation for living with breast cancer is hosting Paws for a Cause, a fundraiser dog walk along the Clipper City Rail Trail in Newburyport on Oct. 15, from at 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is invited – with or without dogs – to participate in this event to support women living with breast cancer and their families.
The “Paws for a Cause” walk starts at the Washington Street entrance to the rail trail and ends at Parker Street.
Pre-registration at https://bit.ly/3xmT5aJ is preferred (and at a reduced registration fee), but on-site registration also is available. The event will feature activities along the walk, including a raffle, snacks for people and pups, contests, and photographers taking candids and professional posed photos of walk participants and their dogs. Please feel free to join the walk at Washington Street any time before 11:30 p.m.
Dog and walker(s): $25 ($20 in advance). Each additional dog: $12 ($10 in advance). Walker without a dog: $18 ($15 in advance).
The Karen Wellington Foundation is a non-profit organization that gives vacations, event tickets, spa days and other gifts to women living with breast cancer and their loved ones. KWF’s goal is to help its recipients put cancer aside briefly, make lasting memories and have something on their calendars to look forward to – something other than chemo, radiation, surgery and the next doctor appointment.
“Recipients often tell us how much a KWF trip meant to them; that it created wonderful memories, rejuvenated them, and helped them heal. Hearing such positive responses is heart-warming and confirms the benefits of our work. We’re looking forward to raising money for more ‘gifts of fun’ in a way that in itself will be a fun, family friendly event,” Paws for a Cause Chapter Leader Debbie Hart-Klein said.
Those knowing anyone who might benefit from a KWF gift, please submit a nomination at https://www.karenwellingtonfoundation.org/nominate. Anyone with breast cancer is eligible.
For more information, contact Debbie Hart-Klein at debbie.newengland@karenwellingtonfoundation.org.
