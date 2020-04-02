NEWBURYPORT — Beginning Friday, local small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic may apply for loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
The program is intended to provide an incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. It will be available through June 30, and will forgive loan payments if all employees are kept on a company’s payroll for at least eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities.
This program is for any small business with fewer than 500 employees, private nonprofits and veterans organizations affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
Frank Cousins, president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said while the turnaround for the loans is unclear, he believes it will help small-business owners get through the coming months.
“I think that people are very concerned and rightfully so, but this will help us in the business park and downtown,” Cousins said. “This gives us real details and I think it will give us relief. We don’t want to lose anybody and the goal is to turn this around as quickly as possible.”
Cousins encouraged business owners to contact their bank with questions, or to reach out to the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce at 978-462-6680.
For more information on the Payment Protection Program, visit https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/paycheck-protection-program-ppp.
