MERRIMAC — A Bartlett Street man died Saturday after his tricycle was struck by a car around 5 p.m. near his home, according to local police.
Robert Whitcomb, 93, was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead later that evening.
Merrimac police Chief Eric Shears said the driver, a juvenile, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
The crash remains under investigation by the Merrimac Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section with assistance from the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
"The Merrimac Police Department’s thoughts are with the victim’s family," Shears said.
