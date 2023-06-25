NEWBURYPORT — Local police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that took place Saturday night off Low Street.
Police and firefighters responded to Low Street in the area of the Port Plaza around 9 p.m. upon receiving word of the crash.
The female pedestrian, who was not immediately identified, was transported by ambulance to nearby Anna Jaques Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver involved remained at the scene, according to police.
City Marshal Mark Murray said Low Street was closed for several hours while first responders were at the scene.
“It’s a tragic incident,” Murray said Sunday morning
The investigation by the Newburyport Police Department remains ongoing, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, according to local police.
Roughly 12 hours after the crash, a city councilor said on background that the tragedy is sure to reverberate to City Hall where Mayor Sean Reardon has been pushing for improved sidewalk safety since his first term in office began.
Reardon declined to comment on the crash or its aftermath when reached via text Sunday morning, saying he did not have all the information yet.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
