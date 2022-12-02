SALISBURY — A local taxi driver accused of smashing up a co-worker’s cab with a hatchet was ordered to pay a to-be-determined amount of restitution and stay away from the vehicle’s owner during Monday’s appearance in Newburyport District Court.
Also during that appearance, Jason Chambers, 25, of Elm Street, saw a malicious destruction of property over $1,200 offense continued without a finding for 18 months. Until the end of May 2024, Chambers must stay out of trouble with the law and complete an anger management course.
Salisbury police Officer Travis Tremblay and Sgt. James Leavitt responded to Cars-Port Taxi off Elm Street on Oct. 31, at 11 a.m. after a taxi driver reported that someone had smashed all the windows of her white Saturn Ion. All four tires had been slashed and the headlights destroyed.
“There was a small hatchet laying on the grass near the car,” Tremblay wrote in this report.
Suspicion quickly fell upon Chambers, another taxi driver for the company, after a third taxi driver told police Chambers had threatened to bust up her car. The victim and Chambers were in a brief relationship that had recently ended, according to Tremblay’s report.
The company’s owner was able to send the victim a photo take from a surveillance camera that showed Chambers damaging one of the tires a few hours earlier.
“During my interactions with (the victim) she was extremely upset. She was crying and shaking. She expressed real concerns for safety,” Tremblay wrote in his report, adding he suggested she take out a restraining order out against Chambers.
The Ion was so badly damaged Tremblay wrote, that to repair the car would cost more than it was worth.
“It is most likely a total loss,” Tremblay wrote in his report.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
