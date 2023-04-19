GROVELAND — Local police have identified a woman caught on video Monday while abandoning a puppy in an alley off Main Street.
On Wednesday, police Chief Jeffrey Gillen announced his department will summons the woman to Haverhill District Court on a charge of animal cruelty.
About 3 p.m. on Monday, local police responded to a report of an abandoned Australian shepherd puppy. The dog was found uninjured and was brought to a nearby shelter.
Police then released a video still of the woman, adding that she was last seen wearing a black Maine School of Law sweatshirt and driving a black Mazda SUV.
“The Groveland Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance,” Gillen said in a statement.
