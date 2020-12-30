WEST NEWBURY – A Peabody man sustained life-threatening injuries early Wednesday when his Cadillac crashed into a tree on Main Street.
The crash took place soon after the driver, whose name was not released by police, was seen by an officer near the public safety building and driving toward Groveland with three tires and one rim, and with only one working headlight.
Believing the motorist had just crashed but kept driving, the officer turned on his emergency lights and began following him at 12:36 a.m. only to see the driver speed up.
A second police cruiser was near Knapp's Greenhouses about a mile away, headed in the opposite direction toward Newburyport. The officer saw the Cadillac about a minute later driving toward him at high speed with sparks coming from underneath the car.
Moments later, the tire rim that had been sparking fell off the Cadillac, sending the car off the road. It then struck a fence, returning to the roadway for about a fifth of a mile before crossing the double yellow line, leaving the left side of the road and striking a tree, according to West Newbury police.
The West Newbury Fire Department and an Atlantic Ambulance crew responded immediately. The driver, who had to be extricated from the car, was taken to a landing zone in Groveland where he was placed in a medical helicopter.
The helicopter flew him to a Boston hospital, according to West Newbury police
While the crash remains under investigation by local police, Chief Jeffrey Durand said the man was driving with a suspended registration.
Assisting local police is the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section. The Essex County District Attorney's Office has also been notified.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.