Peace prize honors teachers across Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT — Recognizing how deeply COVID-19 concerns affected education over the past year, the city's Human Rights Commission awarded its annual Peace Prize — which traditionally goes to students — to teachers across the community this week.
The commission bestowed the honor on every teacher at the city's public schools, as well as those at River Valley Charter School and Immaculate Conception School.
Last year's prize was canceled due to the pandemic. Teachers typically nominate students for the prize, but the commission thought this year could be an opportunity to recognize teachers from the student perspective.
In looking to reflect on the dedication that each teacher in the community has shown, the commission asked administrators at each of the schools to elicit anonymous comments from students to describe teachers "who demonstrate a peaceful and positive effect on their environment."
In a year of uncertainty, students lauded their teachers for keeping them engaged, while also looking out for their social and emotional wellbeing.
At Immaculate Conception School, students said they were grateful for their teachers' personalized efforts. This included "making up funny sayings" to keep things light, creating a special happy birthday song for a student on Song Maker or just encouraging students to strive for greatness.
"My teachers help us accept and appreciate comments from others by telling us how important constructive criticism is," one student said. "They help us take constructive criticism and apply it to our work. They encourage us to be ourselves and put our best self forward each day."
At Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School, one student said their teacher sought to lift them up whenever they felt discouraged.
"When I or any student was frustrated about math or reading or even writing, she would talk us through it with comments like, 'You can do this!' or 'I believe in you!'" the student said. "Even if she doesn't realize it, it makes us feel confident and good about ourselves."
Another student said their teacher knows how to make some of the most boring subjects "interesting and fun."
Similar sentiments were shared at Rupert A. Nock Middle School and Newburyport High School.
"Thank you for your efforts to teach students during this difficult time," a middle school student said. "We appreciate your resilience to help students engage in expanding their knowledge in remote and hybrid models.
"Your passion and creativity to share information is thoughtfully observed," they continued. "Thank you for your time to hear families' and students' concerns and supporting students in any form you can. Your active communication to advise social distancing and keep others safe is appreciated."
Between the feedback they received on assignments to just knowing that someone cared, several students at the high school emphasized how hard teachers worked to connect with students amid remote and hybrid learning.
"When I was feeling disconnected from my classmates during remote learning, my teacher made me feel part of the class by personalizing greetings and questions," one student said. "Many people choose not to speak up during online learning. Asking a question to a certain student keeps the lesson engaging and makes it feel more personalized. When everything feels so distant, it is nice when teachers acknowledge individuals."
"When I was feeling confused and unable to focus on new and difficult material during remote learning, my teacher helped me by giving a plan of how time was expected to be used and include breaks to refresh," a high school student said. "Looking at a computer for multiple hours each day can be tiring and I find it helpful when there are chances to refresh while working. Giving students expectations of what they should complete in a class period takes away the stress that a lot of online assignments can create."
At River Valley Charter School, one student said their teacher made them feel "comfortable and safe," while another said that as a new student, their teacher made them feel "so at home."
"My teacher had us do small, but important projects," a charter school student said. "That made me feel good because she emphasized how important and impactful each project was."
