BYFIELD — A group of Pearson Drive residents has hired a law firm as they continue to raise environmental concerns about Village at Cricket Lane, a recently approved development that would add 24 single-family homes — including six Chapter 40B affordable units — to the rear of their neighborhood.
The developer, Cricket Lane LLC, received unanimous approval for a comprehensive permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals on March 18. As stated in the decision, the developer must complete wetland replication and restoration work due to the impact this project would have on wetlands.
On Tuesday, the Conservation Commission will review a notice of intent for the project, which would include 800 feet of roadway, a common septic system, water lines, sewer lines and a stormwater management system.
At the public hearing Tuesday, neighbors are expected to voice their concerns, including recent findings that may confirm a second vernal pool on the lot where the development is set to be built.
Pearson Drive resident Daniel Linden, who holds a doctorate in wildlife ecology from Michigan State University, studied vernal pools as an undergraduate student at the University of Rhode Island. For the past few months, he has been keeping a close eye on a wooded area behind a neighbor's home, where the development is to be built.
The wooded area features what he believes is a vernal pool. Over the last two months, Linden has documented egg masses and tadpoles of wood frogs and spotted salamanders.
He is seeking certification of this area as a vernal pool from MassWildlife's Natural Heritage & Endangered Species Program.
If certified by the state, this would be the second vernal pool on the property where the Village at Cricket Lane is to be built.
Emphasizing the importance of protecting these species, Linden said, "You want to protect the diversity of habitats to increase the resilience of the landscape."
No one living on Pearson Drive disputes the fact that Newbury needs more affordable housing.
The town has 94 units that qualify as affordable, or about 3.5% of the total year-round housing units.
This project would add six more affordable units, but Pearson Drive residents argue that the minimal increase in affordable housing for the town is not worth the potential impact on the wetlands.
Linden believes there are other properties in town that would be much better for this project.
"Certain people could still get what they want out of this situation, but it wouldn't be on a place that has multiple wetlands with features that are worth saving," he said.
He added that wetland mitigation efforts are not perfect, saying "the water exchange is very complex and mitigation often doesn't completely replicate, so there is going to be side effects."
Through their legal representation, Hill Law, Pearson Drive residents also recently had an environmental review of the site completed by Patrick Garner, a wetland scientist and hydrologist.
Garner believes the location of the proposed wetland replication is "inappropriate" due to its impact on bordering vegetated wetlands and that the location of several aspects of the project violate the 100-foot wildlife habitat zone for both vernal pools.
The Conservation Commission meets via Zoom on Tuesday at 7 p.m. To see the agenda and meeting information, go to www.townofnewbury.org/conservation-commission.
