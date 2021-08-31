NEWBURYPORT — A local pediatrician’s artwork is on display at Anna Jaques Hospital.
Dr. Tammy Bottner has been a member of the hospital’s medical staff for nearly 25 years and recently began painting with acrylics and inks, according to a press release.
“Her colorful and whimsical artwork celebrates women’s strength and diversity, as well as the natural world, evoking scenes from some of her favorite places, both local and farther afield,” the press release said.
Bottner, also an author, said she is an avid traveler who has collected art from around the world for decades.
Her artwork will be exhibited on the hospital’s first floor through Sept. 23. Proceeds benefit the Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association.
“It is a great honor to be exhibiting my paintings here at Anna Jaques Hospital where I have been a member of the medical staff for many years,” she said in the release. “I would like to thank the AJH Aid Association for inviting me to be part of this important hospital fundraiser.”
Bottner’s paintings can be seen at TammyBottnerArt.com.
