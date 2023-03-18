MERRIMAC — Helen R. Donaghue School has launched a peer mentor program for students.
The program is designed to strengthen students’ social, communication and friendship-building skills, according to Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Principal Stephanie Dembro. It is coordinated by school counselor Kelsey Bille and special education teacher Margaret Ford.
Peer mentors are sixth-graders who were selected based on interviews and have received mentor training. They meet with other students who need encouragement and a positive role model.
The program gives sixth-grade mentors a sense of responsibility by giving them an assigned mentoring schedule and specific classroom roles. Mentors have been working closely with the other students to kick off the program.
Sixth-graders who have joined the peer mentor program have created relationships with other students and are learning new skills.
“I enjoy spending time with all the students,” said sixth-grader Brendan Prescott. “They are welcoming, funny and fun to be with.”
Another student, Sabrina Howard, also enjoys the program.
“I enjoy experiencing how different students learn,” she said. “I also like to learn about how the students’ days differ from mine.”
Students have been able to learn new skills and make new friends through the peer mentor program.
Peer mentors have gained skills that will stay with them as they prepare to enter middle school in the fall, according to Bille.
“It has been amazing to watch the sixth-graders get out of their comfort zone and take on such an important role within our school,” Bille said. “As a mentor, they’ve helped students gain confidence and conquer important life and social skills.”
Dembro also praised the program.
“It has been wonderful to see all of the students flourish,” she said. “Sixth-graders have grown as leaders and their mentees have gained confidence in themselves and their social skills because of the relationships they have built with each other.”
