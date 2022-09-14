NEWBURYPORT — The PEG Center for Art & Activism is hosting a new exhibition that features a group of strong, diverse, international women artists who share their perceptions and place in the world. “Women Hold Up Half the Sky” opens on Sept. 24 and will be display through Oct. 29 at 3 Harris St., Newburyport.
Visitors are welcome to see the artwork at the PEG Center on Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m., and Fridays through Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.
There will be a special free event on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 6-8 p.m. It will include an artist reception and speaking program featuring the artists. The public is invited to attend in person or participate online at: us02web.zoom.us/j/88467267127.
“From the aging of feminine bodies to intricate imagery of stories from her family's beginnings in Lebanon, to a vast and interactive mural about growing up with an American mother and Indian father, to an intricate series of paintings depicting the inner experience of being a Columbian immigrant, this is an exhibition of and by women, whose voices are raised in exploration about roles, choices and determination. ‘Women Hold Up Half the Sky’ is a personal statement, a personal journey for each of these five consummate artists: Angela Alés, Mary Hart, Patricia Miranda, Sarina Khan Reddy, and Helen Zughaib and it expresses the mission of the PEG Center – to elevate the voices of the marginalized in order to further human rights,” PEG Center Executive Director Paula Estey said.
The exhibition title was drawn from a Chinese saying that Mao Zedong used to rally women to join the labor force, saying “Whatever men comrades can accomplish, women comrades can, too” and proclaiming that “Women hold up half the sky.”
“Given the current situation in the nation, we must all work together to ensure that all citizens of every culture are represented and respected. Women comprise half the population; those who rely on traditional gender roles may occasionally forget this. 'Women Hold Up Half the Sky’ is a potent reminder,'" Estey added.
