NEWBURYPORT — The PEG Center for Art & Activism, along with its local activism arm, Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport and the YWCA of Greater Newburyport, will host a community art project in February.
Residents of Newburyport and surrounding towns are invited to take part in Heart to Heart: Newburyport Remembers Uvalde Families by decorating and sending paper hearts to the community of Uvalde, Texas, to show the tragedy of gun violence will never be forgotten.
Throughout February, children, families and adults can attend one or more makers events at which paper hearts will be provided for people to write and decorate.
After all the makers events are over, the Community Art Project team will link the hearts together in a series of chains. The chains will first be displayed at the PEG Center from Feb. 21-25 before being sent to Uvalde.
“We selected February as the perfect time because it falls during Moms Demand Action Survivor Awareness Month, as well as American Heart Month, and the month of love with Valentine’s Day,” said Paula Estey, creative director of the PEG Center for Art & Activism.
“As our fourth community art project, this one is a bit different from the COVID era community art projects we previously arranged,” she said. “Instead of taking home materials and dropping off the finished art, we will be collaborating as a community to create art together in person – young and old – at makers dates around Newburyport. It is an honor to work with the YWCA of Greater Newburyport and the mayor’s office to expand our reach.”
John Feehan, executive director of YWCA Greater Newburyport, said the project provides a “valuable opportunity to educate families and children about grief.”
“Our world today is such that on a daily basis we are inundated with trauma,” he said. “Helping everyone process, move forward, and support each other in the community means starting within their own families. We know that the base of this support is education through our mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.”
To participate in the community art project, preregister for the public event at Bresnahan School on Feb. 9 at 978-465-9922.
Open public events (no registration required) will be held at the PEG Center on Feb. 11 and in the City Hall auditorium on Feb. 14. There will be creative project supplies at each makers event, but people can bring additional craft items. No artistic ability is necessary.
For more information or to volunteer, email paula.estey@yahoo.com.
The Heart to Heart makers dates are:
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 3:30 to 5 p.m. (YWCA kids group only) at Bresnahan School, 333 High St., Newburyport.
Wednesday, Feb. 8, 3:30 to 5 p.m. (YWCA kids group only) at Bresnahan School.
Thursday, Feb. 9, 6:30 to 8 p.m. (Public invited — all ages) at Bresnahan School. Preregistration required at 978-465-9922. Pizza party for participants.
Saturday, Feb. 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Public invited — all ages) hosted by PEG at The PEG Center, 3 Harris St., Newburyport.
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 3 to 5 p.m. (Public invited — all ages) hosted by PEG in the City Hall auditorium, 60 Pleasant St., Newburyport.
The Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport is a support and activist group part of the nonprofit organization, The PEG Center for Art & Activism.
They encourages everyone to participate in social activism and community initiatives while being supported in a friendly, loving group. Through monthly meetings, fundraising projects, environmental action and community service, The Huddle works for all of humanity and the environment. All are welcome; and they are gender inclusive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.