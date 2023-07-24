NEWBURYPORT — The PEG Center for Art & Activism is hosting a community art project in July and August.
Greater Newburyport residents are invited to take part in “Heroes Among Us” by creating a piece of art that incorporates the ideas, inspiration and people in their lives that uplift them. This could be a family member, friend, teacher, political leader or any action that has had a lasting impact on people.
Those interested can pick up their community art project packet from the box outside the PEG Center at 3 Harris St. in Newburyport. The center will accept submissions until Aug. 15.
“We selected summer 2023 as the perfect time because we were inspired by Robert Shetterly’s work with ‘Americans Who Tell the Truth,’” said Paula Estey, creative director of the PEG Center for Art & Activism.
“We are currently displaying two of Shetterly’s pieces in a designated space in the center called Truth Tellers Corner. In honor of his work, we wanted to encourage members of our community to reflect on the individuals – or even things – that make our lives better in various ways.”
The community art project submission could also be from organizations doing “heroic things” or a quote that encourages the reader to be a better member of the community, Estey added.
People of all ages are encouraged to participate. No artistic ability is necessary. Participants can use paint, markers, colored pencils, photos, collage or fabric to complete their pieces. Submissions will be displayed in the PEG Center gallery.
Creators can enter their pieces in the PEG Center’s second annual fundraiser Sept. 14. If a piece is selected, it will be auctioned with half the proceeds going to the creator and the other half going to the PEG Center to support programs.
The mission of the PEG Center for Art & Activism, a nonprofit organization, is to provide people with the transcendent beauty of contemporary art and to be a catalyst for conscious change. The center seeks to elevate the community and people’s lives through creative expression, engaging conversations and committed action.
The center creates and nurtures programs to address human rights, social justice and the environment. Visit the center at 3 Harris St., in Newburyport or follow it at www.thepegcenter.org for events and special programs.
Estey can be reached at 978-376-4746 or paulaestey@thepegcenter.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.