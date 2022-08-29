NEWBURYPORT — Paula Estey, founder and director of the Paula Estey Gallery Center for Art and Activism, and the Women in Action Huddle, will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday accompanied by Debbie Hart-Klein, who serves on the PEG Center board of directors and on the strategic team of the Huddle.
Host Mary Jacobsen will talk with Estey and Klein about the center’s recent acquisition of nonprofit status, and how that will impact their ongoing efforts to inspire change in the areas of social justice, human rights, and the environment by means of art and education.
Estey and Klein will discuss the Center’s significant past accomplishments, and plans for future programs, symposiums and workshops. They will also provide information about an upcoming fundraiser to be held on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. featuring live entertainment and an auction.
For more information about the center, visit www.thepegcenter.org.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and live streams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click "Playlist" on YouTube and scroll down.
