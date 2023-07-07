NEWBURYPORT — The PEG Center for Art & Activism presents “A River Runs Through Us,” an art exhibition that explores environmental justice, pollution, and the effects of climate change through the arts, culture, and public policy.
“A River Runs Through Us” features artwork from Jeffrey and Lindley Briggs, Cassie Doyon, Eliza Evans, Phyllis Ewen, Linda Hoffman, Rebecca McGee Tuck, and Jenn Wood.
In addition, there is a collection of Merrimack River-related historical photos from the Museum of Old Newbury and other collections. The exhibition will be open from Saturday, July 8 through Friday, Sept. 29 at the PEG Center, 3 Harris St. in Newburyport. The artist reception, which is open to the public, is on Friday, July 14, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Visitors are welcome to see the artwork at the PEG Center on Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m., and Fridays through Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.
“The Merrimack River affects us all. For centuries, it has nurtured the land, fueled the Industrial Revolution, fed populations, offered beauty and leisure, and literally shaped the region. But what does the future hold for this vital waterway?” said PEG Center Executive Director Paula Estey. “We must protect our unique natural resources that are under threat and likely to be forever changed without public policy action. We hope to engage our fellow community members as well as visitors during the busy tourism season.”
The Merrimack River starts in Franklin, N.H and flows through eight of the state's largest cities, then continues into Massachusetts to its mouth at Newburyport.
"This sensitive and dynamic system offers aesthetic, economic, and environmental value to our region and affects public health as well as wildlife. The Merrimack River, Great Marsh and Atlantic Ocean draw boaters, fishers, bird watchers, beachgoers, and others to enjoy its recreational options," Estey said.
Estey explains that the art in this environmental exhibition is tactile and vibrant – from classic bronzes, medallions, and lyrical sculptures by Newburyport’s Jeff Briggs and Lindley Briggs to rustic sculptures using old agricultural tools that decry New England’s vanishing agricultural landscape by Harvard, MA-based Hoffman. The earthy mosaic totems by Haverhill’s Doyon contrast with Somerville artist Ewen’s intricate, three-dimensional reliefs that echo the seascape above and below the surface of the water. Wood from Boston uses cyanotype print on acrylic forms in her “Flux Series” to focus on the beauty and fragility of nature.
Evans’ “All the Way to Hell” fracking installation is a participatory, monumental land-based project that democratizes mineral rights as a method of inhibiting fossil fuel development. Found Object Fiber Sculptor McGee Tuck uses repurposed denim jeans, thread, and rope to create “Fluvial Continuum," a river-like piece about the textile industry’s poisonous environmental effects on natural resources and social impacts on workers.
Wrapping up the exhibition are historical images along the Merrimack River from the Museum of Old Newbury, the Boston Public Library, Lawrence History Center, and other organizations, along with a rare turn-of-the-century panoramic photo of Newburyport Harbor by a local collector.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.