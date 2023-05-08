NEWBURYPORT — “American Promise,” a multicultural, multimedia performance by six Merrimack Valley artists, will be presented at the Firehouse Center for the Arts on Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The PEG Center for Art & Activism has partnered with the Firehouse to present an evening of music, dance, spoken word poetry, rap and an on-stage cooking show. Tickets are $20 and available at www.firehouse.org.
Lisa Miller-Gillespie, president and co-founder of the Greater Lawrence Fellowship of the Arts, and Paula Estey, founder and creative director of the PEG Center, curated the event, which seeks to amplify the message of diversity and equality.
It is part of the expanded programming that accompanies the art exhibition “Through These Eyes: The Many Faces of Patriotism” on display this month at the PEG Center, 3 Harris St., Newburyport.
The performers are Miller-Gillespie, Michelle La Poetica Richardson, Wangari Fahari, Michelle Aguillon, Otto De La Cruz and Ubuyle Toyvo Narwele.
“We selected this group to highlight their unique talents and offer fresh perspectives on being Americans of color in today’s challenging and divisive climate,” Estey said.
By collaborating together and celebrating what other cultures bring to the table, we are a stronger society,” she added. “Through artistic expression, we strive for greater understanding and set a positive course for the future of our nation. United we stand is not just a phrase, it’s a promise. Plus, it’s sure to be a fun and uplifting night.”
Visit the PEG Center at 3 Harris St. or follow it at thepegcenter.org for events and programs. Estey can be reached at 978-376-4746 or info@thepegcenter.org.
