NEWBURYPORT  — The PEG Center for Art & Activism is hosting a reception and artist talk for its current exhibition “Earth Anthem: A Eulogy,” on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m., at 3 Harris St., Newburyport.  The exhibition is on display through Sept. 17. 

The reception will include Lisa Barthelson discussing her "Family Debris Series: Sculpture and Mixed Media;" Rebecca McGee Tuck on her wrack line art and volunteer work with Surfrider Foundation Massachusetts Chapter; and Olivia Fischer Fox on how she combines art and her activism with Mothers Out Front Brookline, advocating for a liveable climate for our children, according to organizers. 

