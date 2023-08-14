NEWBURYPORT — Climate justice, its connection to racial inequality, and the impact of community action will be the topic of a free special event hosted by the PEG Center for Art & Activism on Aug. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center.
“As part of our three-month exhibition called ‘A River Runs Through Us,’ we are looking at the environmental issues of the Merrimack River,” said Paula Estey, executive director of the PEG Center for Art & Activism.
“This evening dives into how different populations, cities and demographics are impacted by the growing climate crisis,” she said.
There will be three presenters, all of whom are highly respected leaders in their fields, according to the PEG Center.
The keynote speaker is Lesly Melendez, executive director of Groundwork Lawrence, which empowers residents to improve their quality of life.
Another speaker is climate activist and professional storyteller Judith Black, a winner of the Oracle Award and a member of Sustainable Marblehead, Climate Conversations, Scientists and Storytellers, 350MASS and Extinction Rebellion.
The third speaker is Neenah Estrella-Luna, a researcher, educator, advocate and consultant who focuses on issues related to social justice and democratic governance. She will lead a conversation with the other speakers about anti-racism and climate justice.
The PEG Center is open Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. for anyone who wishes to see “A River Runs Through Us.”
While the event is free to the public, registration is required. To save a seat, sign up at eventbrite.com/e/a-river-called-justice-evidence-experience-and-what-we-can-do-tickets-690250717477.
Light refreshments will be served.
